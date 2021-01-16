Finger Lakes, Western New York COVID-19 rates trending downward

Both regions have seen their COVID-19 rolling seven-day average fall by 2 percent over the last week.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Earlier this month, both the Finger Lakes and Western New York were seeing daily COVID-19 positive test rates of 10 percent. The Finger Lakes rolling seven day average also hit 10 percent.

But things are potentially looking up for both regions.

Western New York's COVID-19 rolling seven-day positivity rate was 6.62 on Friday, down nearly 2 percent from 8.4 percent a week before.

The Finger Lakes' COVID-19 rolling seven-day positivity rate was 7.32 on Friday, down more than 2 percent from 9.8 percent a week before.

Although the rates are improving, COVID-19 still remains a concern, and is still leading to hospitalizations and deaths in the two regions.

Western New York has 540 people hospitalized, meaning hospitalized COVID-19 patients make up 0.04 percent of the region's population. In hospitals throughout the region, 32 percent of beds remain open.

In Western New York, of the 544 intensive care unit (ICU) beds that are in the region, 352 are full, leaving 36 percent of all ICU beds open.

The Finger Lakes have 773 people hospitalized, meaning hospitalized COVID-19 patients make up 0.06 percent of the region's population. That rate is the highest in the state, with only Mohawk Valley and Long Island having the same rate as well.

Today's update on the numbers:



Total COVID hospitalizations are at 8,888.



Of the 277,286 tests reported yesterday, 15,998 were positive (5.77% of total).



Sadly, there were 157 fatalities. pic.twitter.com/Y2XC2Gt28q — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) January 16, 2021

In hospitals throughout the region, 33 percent of all beds remain open.

In the Finger Lakes, of the 397 intensive care unit (ICU) beds that are in the region, 307 are full, leaving 23 percent of all ICU beds open.

To put it into perspective: the Finger Lakes currently have less ICU availability than all other regions, except for the Capital Region (19 percent) and Mohawk Valley (21 percent).

Erie County saw the forth-highest amount of deaths on Friday of any county in the state, at 11 deaths from COVID-19. Nassau County in Long Island also had the same amount of deaths.

Deaths in Western New York from COVID-19 on Friday totaled 16, with three deaths in Chautauqua County, the 11 deaths in Erie County, and two deaths in Niagara County.

In the Finger Lakes, 13 people died from COVID-19 on Friday, with one death each in Livingston and Orleans Counties, two deaths in Ontario County, four deaths in Genesee County, and five deaths in Monroe County.

In total 157 people died from COVID-19 in New York State on Friday. Over the course of the pandemic, 32,725 New Yorkers have died from the virus.

Western New York consists of Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, and Niagara counties.