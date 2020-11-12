Finger Lakes, Western New York among highest COVID-19 rates in New York state

Both regions have some of the highest percent of people testing positive daily, and out of the population, in the state.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Western New York and the Finger Lakes both have some of the highest percent of people testing positive daily, and out of the population, in the state. Erie County had the most deaths of any county on Wednesday.

The Finger Lakes have the highest percentage of COVID patients relative to the region's population, at 0.05 percent. Western New York's rate is 0.04 percent, which is the second highest, and the same as the Mohawk Valley and Central New York regions, according to the governor's office.

Additionally, the Finger Lakes region had the highest rate of people testing positive in the state on Wednesday, at 8.03 percent. Western New York had the third highest at 7.22 percent.

Statewide, the positivity rate on Wednesday was 5.17 percent. Additionally, on Wednesday, nearly 100 people died from the virus, more than 10,000 people tested positive, and over 5,000 people are now hospitalized for COVID-19.

The Western New York region, defined by the state, includes Erie, Niagara, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua and Allegany counties.

The Finger Lakes region includes counties that neighbor Western New York, including Genesee, Orleans, and Wyoming, as well as Seneca, Wayne, Yates, Livingston, Monroe, and Ontario.

The state reports that 197,406 people were tested on Wednesday, with 10,178 testing positive. In hospitals statewide, 765 people were admitted to the hospital and 511 were discharged.

Now, there are 5,164 people hospitalized for COVID-19 in New York State, which is an increase of 171 people from the day prior.

The number of people in intensive care units also increased, by 42, to 994. Of those individuals in intensive care units, 539 people are on ventilators, which is an increase of 18 people.

In Western New York, 73 percent of hospital beds are full. In those beds, 537 are COVID-19 patients. In ICUs, 290 people are COVID-19 patients and 52 percent of ICU beds are full with patients of any health condition.

In the Finger Lakes, 73 percent of hospital beds are full. In those beds, 604 are COVID-19 patients. In ICUs, 274 people are COVID-19 patients and 44 percent of ICU beds are full with patients of any health condition.

Western New York and the Finger Lakes have the greatest percentage of hospital beds available, compared to the rest of the state. Every region has just 25 percent or less of their hospital beds available.

There were 92 people who died from coronavirus on Wednesday, including 19 people locally.

There were 16 deaths in Erie County, the most of any county in the state that day, as well as two deaths in Niagara County and one in Genesee County.