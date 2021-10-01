Finger Lakes' rolling COVID-19 positivity rate falls below 10% for first time since December

After a week with a COVID-19 rolling percent positive rate above 10 percent, the Finger Lakes saw a slight decrease in the rate.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The seven-day rolling COVID-19 positivity rate is used to understand how significant COVID-19 has been in a region over the past week.

Using that metric, the Finger Lakes region appears to be trending better than it has been since January started.

The Finger Lakes region of New York, since the new year began, has seen a rate of over 10 percent. On January 8, the region's rolling seven-day rate dropped below 10 percent, and stayed below 10 percent on January 9 as well.

On Thursday, the Finger Lakes region rate was 10.22 percent, then on Friday it was 9.83 percent, and then it dropped slightly again to 9.55 percent on Saturday.

The 14-day rolling average is now 9.9 percent.

The Southern Tier and Western New York regions also saw slight decreases in their rolling rates from Thursday to Saturday. The Southern Tier went from 5.3 percent to 4.45 percent, and Western New York went from 8.61 percent to 8.05 percent.

The Finger Lakes region, however, still has the highest percentage of COVID-19 patients relative to the region's population, at 0.07 percent.

Across New York State, the positivity rate is 6.22 percent.

According to the numbers for Saturday, 151 New Yorkers died from the virus, including three people in Chautuauqua County, eight people in Erie County, three people in Niagara County, and one person in Wyoming County.

Across the state, 8,484 people are hospitalized with the virus, including 1,436 people in intensive care units. Of those ICU patients, 892 people are intubated.