Finger Lakes have third-highest COVID-19 vaccine administration rate

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As the state pushes for regions to administer the vaccine as quickly as possible, Western New York and the Finger Lakes are among the highest in how much of their allocation has been administered.

North Country leads the state at 99 percent of total doses received being administered, followed by Central New York (98 percent) and the Finger Lakes (92 percent). This information comes from the Office of Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Western New York has the fourth-highest vaccine administration rate in the state for total doses administered, at 88 percent. Out of 157,915 doses received, 139,053 have been administered. This includes both first and second doses.

The state says that as of 11 a.m. Thursday, 95 percent of first dose vaccine allocations have been administered statewide. The state has received 1,554,450 total first doses, and administered 1,475,122.