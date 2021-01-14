Finger Lakes COVID-19 positivity rate continues to trend downward

While the Finger Lakes region is showing greater improvement than the Western New York region, Western New York continues to have a lower positivity rate.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Finger Lakes region continues to see a downward trend in its seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 cases.

While the Finger Lakes are showing greater improvement than the Western New York region, Western New York continues to have a lower rate than the Finger Lakes.

The Finger Lakes went from 10.1 percent to 8.3 percent over the past week, Wednesday to Wednesday, for its rolling COVID-19 positivity rate.

Over the past week for Western New York, the rate has gone from 8.5 percent to 7.43 percent. Monday to Wednesday was bumpy for WNY, as the rate went down from 7.67 percent, to 7.26 percent, and then up again to 7.43 percent.

The Western New York region includes the counties of Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, and Niagara.

The Finger Lakes region includes the counties of Genesee, Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Orleans, Seneca, Wayne, Wyoming, and Yates.

202 people died from the virus across the state on Wednesday.

While the more urban counties of Erie and Monroe saw 13 and six deaths respectively on January 13, seven other, more rural, counties had COVID-19 deaths between the two regions.