Finger Lakes region businesses left waiting as experts decide when to go to Phase Two

"We'll give the experts the data. It's posted on the web, but let them analyze it. And if they say we should move forward, we move forward" said Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

NEW YORK — When a region in New York reaches Phase 2 it means more retail stores, barber shops, salons and professional services can start reopening.

The three Western New York counties considered part of the Finger Lakes region by the state, Genesee, Orleans and Wyoming began Phase One two weeks ago.

County leaders told 2 On Your Side they were optimistic Phase 2 would begin on Friday.

Phase Two businesses had been preparing to reopen on May 29.

Late Thursday afternoon, Governor Andrew Cuomo spoke with the radio station WAMC about Phase Two.

"The re-opening of the first five regions ends tomorrow when the reopening of Phase 1 ends" said Cuomo."We'll give the experts the data. It's posted on the web, but let them analyze it. And if they say we should move forward, we move forward."

"As of right now we are being told we are not reopening tomorrow" said Jerry Davis, Chairman Wyoming County Board of Supervisors. "We could hear something later tonight that would allow us to reopen tomorrow but we have no idea."

"As a region we are united with regard to, we will wait for the announcement which could be as soon as the next 24 hours but there is no guarantee with regards to what Governor Cuomo will say" said Genesee County Manager Jay Gsell.

Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul, who is leading Western New York's effort, said she thought our region could reach Phase Two next Tuesday.