BUFFALO, N.Y. — With so many people out of work right now due to the on-going coronavirus crisis, FeedMore WNY is doing its part to make sure no one goes hungry.

The organization will hold a supplemental food giveaway Thursday from 11 a.m. through 2 p.m. in the Kleinhans Music Hall parking lot located at 3 Symphony Circle.

In order to make it as easy as possible, all you will need to do when you arrive is sign in. Volunteers will have a variety of nutritious food items already pre-bagged and boxed. Food will be handed out via drive-thru, although walkers will be accommodated.

FeedMore says it will have plenty of food on hand for the duration of the three hours, so community members should not feel they need to come early or right at the start of the distribution.

Upcoming Mobile Food Pantry distributions will be held at the following times and locations:

Area Christian Sherman Food Pantry, 133 West Main Street, Sherman, NY 14781, Thursday, March 26, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. (Chautauqua County)

133 West Main Street, Sherman, NY 14781, Thursday, March 26, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. (Chautauqua County) Brocton Portland Food Pantry , 7081 East Route 20, Westfield, NY 14787, Thursday, March 26, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (Chautauqua County)

, 7081 East Route 20, Westfield, NY 14787, Thursday, March 26, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (Chautauqua County) Citizens Community Development Corporation , 134 William Street, Buffalo, NY 14204, Thursday, March 26, 2020 from 10 a.m. to noon (Erie County)

, 134 William Street, Buffalo, NY 14204, Thursday, March 26, 2020 from 10 a.m. to noon (Erie County) Bread of Life Pantry , 8745 Supervisor Avenue, Colden, NY 14033, Thursday, March 26, 2020, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. (Erie County)

, 8745 Supervisor Avenue, Colden, NY 14033, Thursday, March 26, 2020, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. (Erie County) Cattaraugus CAO, 25 Jefferson Street, Salamanca, NY 14779, Thursday, March 26, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Cattaraugus County)

25 Jefferson Street, Salamanca, NY 14779, Thursday, March 26, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Cattaraugus County) First Baptist Church of Newfane , 2737 Main Street, Newfane, NY 14108, Saturday, March 28, 2020, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (Niagara County)

, 2737 Main Street, Newfane, NY 14108, Saturday, March 28, 2020, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (Niagara County) Care N’ Share Food Pantry, 3628 Ransomville Road, Ransomville, NY 14131, Saturday, March 28, 2020, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. (Niagara County)

