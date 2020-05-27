FedEx blames increased volume due to COVID-19 for delivery delays

2 On Your Side has received several complaints from viewers whose packages have arrived days later than expected or damaged.

BUFFALO JUNCTION, Va. — Have you had a package delivered by FedEx that showed up on your doorstep days later than expected, or worse, containing spoiled or damaged goods? If so, you are not alone.

2 On Your Side has heard from several viewers who had similar experiences of items they've ordered arriving days past when they were told to expect them and in some cases, containing spoiled food no longer safe to eat.

When reached for comment, a spokesperson for FedEx provided the following statement:

FedEx Ground is experiencing a surge of package volume due to e-commerce growth during the current pandemic that has resulted in a service delay for some packages in the Williamsville area. We apologize for any inconvenience caused by these delays and appreciate our customers’ patience as we implement contingency plans designed to restore service levels as quickly as possible. As part of this effort, some packages typically routed through our Buffalo station are being temporarily delivered from our Rochester station in West Henrietta. Customers may track their package or contact customer service by visiting www.fedex.com.