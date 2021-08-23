FDA gives approval to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

2 On Your Side spoke to Western New Yorkers about the announcement.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Monday, The Food and Drug Administration fully approved the Pfizer COVID- 19 vaccine.

The approval is for people aged 16 and up and is the first vaccine to graduate from the emergency use authorization.

"Those who have been waiting for full approval should go get your shot now," said President Joe Biden.

Medical experts hope the announcement will change the minds of those who are unvaccinated.

NBC News reports that a Kaiser Family Foundation poll in June found that about 30 percent of unvaccinated adults would be more likely to get the shot if it got full approval.

"We are hopeful that the people who were concerned even though it was the wrong term they said it was an experimental vaccine, they will see that we have a very high safety and efficacy record and this will prompt some of them to get vaccinated," said Kaleida Health epidemiologist Dr. John Sellick.

2 On Your Side went and spoke to Western New Yorkers about the announcement.

"I think that's a good thing. I think people are more encouraged to get it since they've approved it and I trusted it to begin with," said Nancy Klepp.

"It will encourage people who are on the fence but it won't for people who don't believe they should've done that, I think it might embolden them," said Ron Sardinia.

"I think it's great, I think the people that are on the fence not wanting the vaccination might have a change of thought," said Joseph Bush.

The decision may also lead to more vaccination mandates, as many businesses have said they would not issue one until the F-D-A fully approved shots.

Like the University at Buffalo, its student vaccine requirement goes into effect following this announcement.

The university announced in July that students who want to attend in-person classes would need to get a COVID-19 vaccine to attend in-person classes following FDA approval of a vaccine.