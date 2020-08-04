BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Western New York father is worried about his daughter. She is showing coronavirus symptoms, she but hasn't been able to get tested.

Paul Richards’ 15-month-old daughter, Ellie Jane, has a fever and is coughing.

Richards says he contacted Ellie Jane's doctor, who told him she can't get tested at this point. Her fever has gone down, but Richards wanted to share his situation with us because he's worried about his daughter.

"It's just hard. I'm worried about my girl," he said. "So, just try to protect your family and stay inside. I wish they would open the testing to the general public. I understand that first responders and things need to be tested, and they're the front line of defense, but just leaving us in the dark and it almost makes us feel like we're not good enough.”

Richards says for now, his family is self-isolating at home while Ellie Jane is sick.

