ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — A little over a week after the New York State Department of Health released statistics on coronavirus-related fatalities in homes on April 17, the state updated those numbers.

As of Saturday, four Erie County nursing homes are on the list for long-term care facilities with more than five COVID-19 deaths. One area nursing home, Father Baker Manor, has seen its number of COVID-19 fatalities double in the eight days since the last published data.

The latest facility to be added to the list was the Buffalo Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing, which has seen seven deaths.

Father Baker Manor, Harris Hill Nursing Home, and Garden Gate Health Care Facility had all previously been on the list, which was first published with the number of deaths as of April 15. Now, the list includes deaths as of April 23.

Father Baker Manor has had 12, up six from the first list. Harris Hill Nursing Home has had 11, up two, and Garden Gate Health Care Facility has had 12, up one.

Erie County has seen a total of 68 COVID-19 deaths of people that had been living in nursing homes or long-term care.

Sixty-four of those deaths have been nursing home patients, and four had been people living in adult care facilities. These numbers include individuals who had died in either the facility or a hospital.

Niagara County has seen five deaths in nursing homes and four in adult care facilities, for a total of nine throughout the county from COVID-19.

As for other counties in Western New York, Orleans has seen two deaths and Wyoming has seen three deaths, all nursing home patients who either died in the facility or a hospital.

Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, and Genesee counties have not seen any coronavirus-related deaths from individuals that had been living in long-term care or nursing home facilities, according to the list.

Some of the deaths reported by nursing homes may include presumed positive COVID-19 cases.

