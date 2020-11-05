BUFFALO, N.Y. — We've spent this past week recognizing nurses around Western New York, and their work puts them in very real danger in times like this.

The family of one of those nurses is dealing with the pain of losing her now.

This Mother's Day is different for many people because they aren't able to spend time with their mom like they usually do, but for Kathryn Kitchen it is even harder now.

She just got news on Friday that her mother passed away from COVID-19, so on Sunday, she wanted to honor her.

Joan Neudecker was a lifelong nurse in Western New York.

Kitchen told 2 On Your Side that she worked at the McAuley nursing home in Buffalo for 15 years, as well as many other assisted living facilities in the area throughout her career. She worked to serve others as a nurse for 40 years.

Kitchen said at the end of April her mom began to not feel well, and she began to experience symptoms of COVID-19. On April 26, she said the test came back positive.

She was hospitalized and passed away on Friday.

"It's hard because we can't have a funeral right now, so what do you do?" Kitchen said. "How do you deal with that? We have to wait months or however long this is going to take to even provide any type of service for her."

Kitchen said her mom was the strongest women she knew and calls her a warrior for all of her dedication to serving others especially through this pandemic.

