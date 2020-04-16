BUFFALO, N.Y. — As hospitals and healthcare systems have had to brace for COVID-19 cases, they've also lost elective surgeries, ER visits and traffic to their primary care and specialty departments. All of which are typically what helps keep these systems afloat.

Catholic Health hasn't been exempt to these problems, saying that they've seen up to a 50% decrease in the amount of people visiting them for primary, specialty and emergency care.

Now, senior leadership at Catholic Health will take up to a 20% decrease in salary for an extended period to help aid the company's financial woes.

"This unprecedented situation has created a financial shortfall unlike anything we have ever experienced," Catholic Health said in a press release.

Catholic Health says that while they will be able to receive some federal relief, this step is a way to reduce expenses as federal relief won't be enough to curb the financial losses.

“As always, we will continue to direct all necessary resources to the bedside, ensuring that our caregivers have the supplies and equipment they need to provide the highest quality care and service to our patients and residents,” Mark Sullivan, president & CEO of Catholic Health said Thursday.

