Explore & More Children's Museum reopens to the public

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Explore & More - The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Children's Museum has reopened its doors after being forced to close back in March due to Governor Andrew Cuomo's New York State on PAUSE order.

The children's museum officially reopened Wednesday morning with several changes put in place.

Per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, Explore & More requires all visitors 2 years old and up to wear face masks. There will be social distancing reminders throughout the museum, along with hand-washing facilities and hand sanitizer dispensers.

Much like the Buffalo Zoo and the Aquarium of Niagara, the children's museum will have timed ticketing with advance online ticket purchase.

Explore & More will be open Wednesday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The museum says there is limited capacity with two different time slots each day, 9:30 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Same-day re-entry will not be permitted.

Visitors are asked to bring their own water bottles because water fountains will not be open.

Like many other businesses, Explore & More is asking visitors to stay home if they feel sick. The museum also asks visitors to check their temperature before arriving.

Anyone who has traveled from one of the U.S. states that is considered a "hot spot" within the last two weeks will not be permitted to enter.