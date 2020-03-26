BUFFALO, N.Y. — With schools closed, there are a lot of resources out there for caregivers who find themselves educating their children at home.

The Explore and More Children's Museum is shut down, but it recently launched a new blog called "Sanity Savers." The blog covers art, culture, STEM, local history and sensory friendly activities for kids to do at home during this period of social distancing.

The museum updates the blog with one to two new activities every day, outlining what you'll need to complete it, along with step by step instructions. Most of the activities involve things you likely already have at home.

Here's Senior Manager of Education Amelia Shrader demonstrating one of the activities, how to creating a sensory bin.

To learn more about Sanity Savers, click here.

RELATED: Teachers greet students with parade during coronavirus closure

RELATED: Frontier School District teachers spread some cheer for students

RELATED: Arkells teaching fans how to play their music while social distancing