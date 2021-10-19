Compromised & COVID-19: Experts stress the importance of vaccination

OVIDGeneral Colin Powell died Monday after battling COVID-19 complications, Powell also had Blood Cancer.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — News of General Colin Powell's death has left many heavy hearts around the world - including here in Western New York.

Powell died Monday after battling complications from COVID-19 - he was fully vaccinated.

He also had a history of multiple myeloma - a rare blood cancer.

Dr. Elizabeth Griffiths, a Hematology/Oncology Specialist at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, says it's very common for people, like General Powell, with significantly lower immune systems to battle when it comes to fighting infections.

"In general, even those people who are not necessarily getting a lot of therapy are less likely to mount an effective immune response to vaccination against anything," Griffiths says.

That doesn't mean one shouldn't get vaccinated. In fact, being immunocompromised is a reason to get vaccinated, but it's important to also understand what is happening inside the body.

"If you get a vaccine, you might not be able to make an appropriate antibody response," Dr. Griffiths says. If I'm giving you chemo that targets those cells, and then fundamentally, those individuals who have blood cancer that affects that cell lineage are less likely to be able to respond just as a matter of course."

This is why it's important, as a community, to stay educated when it comes to the importance of vaccination - especially for those with robust immune systems.

"I strongly encourage family members and social contacts, contacts of my patients, to be vaccinated," Dr. Griffiths says. "The best way, if you can't mount an immune response and is to make sure your circle is vaccinated."

Dwayne Smith is a long-time phlebotomist at Roswell Park. He was the second person on staff to get vaccinated when vaccines were available. As a black man raising a young black son, he says he realized the importance of making sure he got vaccinated.

Smith says, he's also very proud to know General Powell was too.