An executive order requiring essential businesses to provide cloth or surgical face masks to their employees who interact with the public, goes into effect Wednesday night at 8pm.

The executive order was signed by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Sunday.

Cuomo says under this executive order, employers must provide face masks free of charge to their employees. The governor added that providing essential workers with appropriate face coverings will safeguard public health.

"For all essential businesses or entities, any employees who are present in the workplace shall be provided and shall wear face coverings when in direct contact with customers or members of the public. Businesses must provide, at their expense, such face coverings for their employees. This provision may be enforced by local governments or local law enforcement as if it were an order pursuant to section 12 or 12-b of the Public Health Law," the portion of the executive order said.

