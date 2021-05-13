Erie, Niagara counties schedule vaccine clinics for anyone 12 years and older

The Niagara County and Erie County health departments are expanding their clinics to allow registration for people 12 years of age and older.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Following approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, the Niagara County and Erie County health departments are expanding their clinics to allow registration for people 12 years of age and older.

“Now that federal and state officials have authorized the Pfizer vaccine for children as young as 12, it is important for parents and caregivers to take advantage of this expanded access to the free vaccine for their children before next school year,” Niagara County Public Health Director Daniel J. Stapleton said in a release.

NIAGARA COUNTY

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for ages 12 years and older will be offered at each of the following first dose clinics in Niagara County:

May 18, 9 a.m. to 2:40 p.m., Barker Jr Sr High School Gym

May 20, 9 a.m. to 2:40 p.m., Wilson High School

May 25, 9 a.m. to 2:40 p.m., Lewiston Porter Community Resource Center

May 27, 9 a.m. to 2:40 p.m., Newfane Middle School

June 9, 9 a.m. to 2:40 p.m., Harry F. Abate Elementary School

You will need to register to schedule an appointment. You can do so by logging on to the Niagara County website at: niagaracounty.com. You can also call calling to set up an appointment by dialing 211 or 1-888-696-9211. While registering is preferred, walk-ins will be welcome.

ERIE COUNTY

Erie County is also offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for 12 and up as well.

“We are very glad to be able to offer Pfizer vaccine to this age group, as the more people we can vaccinate, the better protected our community is against COVID-19,” Commissioner of Health Dr. Gale Burstein said. “Our department has been coordinating closely with pediatricians to supply many pediatric offices with Pfizer vaccine as well.

"Parents can take their children to their medical home to get a COVID-19 vaccine just as they would for any vaccine. Speaking as a pediatrician, a child’s doctor is best able to respond to parents’ questions and concerns about the COVID-19 vaccine.”

Pfizer clinics are scheduled for the following dates in Erie County.

Saturday, May 15 at Southside Elementary

May 18: Springville High School (Pfizer and Moderna)

May 19: SUNY Erie Community College (ECC) North

May 22: SUNY ECC North, SUNY ECC South, MST Prep and McKinley High School.

You can register here: www.erie.gov/vax, or call 716-858-2929 to schedule an appointment. Registrations are preferred, but walk-ins will be welcomed.

More clinics will be scheduled in the future.