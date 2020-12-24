Erie County's rolling average of positive COVID-19 tests drops below 6%

Western New York fell behind five other regions in terms of the highest COVID-19 rate on Wednesday, at 6.33 percent.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County's seven-day rolling percent positive rate for COVID-19 tests is now 5.8 percent. This is the first time Erie County's rate has been under 6 percent since November 24.

The region as a whole is seeing improvement as well. Western New York saw a surge just a few weeks ago, leaving the region with one of the highest rates of people testing positive.

But now, the region fell behind five other areas in terms of the highest COVID-19 rate on Wednesday.

Western New York had a rate of 6.33 percent on Wednesday. Mohawk Valley and the Finger Lakes had the highest rates in the state at 8.71 percent and 8.35 percent, respectively.

New York City and the Southern Tier had the lowest rates at 4.34 percent and 2.66 percent, respectively.

On Wednesday, 18 people died from COVID-19 in the western-most portion of the state, including 11 people in Erie County, three people in Cattaraugus County, two people in Genesee County, one person in Niagara County, and one person in Allegany County.

Across the state, 129 people died from the virus that day.

Today's update on the numbers:



Total COVID hospitalizations are at 6,928.



Of the 226,296 tests reported yesterday, 12,568 were positive (5.55% of total).



Sadly, there were 129 fatalities. pic.twitter.com/AHLogsD3Oz — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) December 24, 2020

The state's focus continues to be on hospitals and the amount of beds open. The three regions that make up the western-most portion of the state all have ICU beds and hospital beds between 55 percent and 70 percent full.

Western New York and surrounding regions have the following amount of beds full:

Western New York: 58 percent of ICU beds full, 68 percent of all hospital beds full;

Finger Lakes: 69 percent of ICU beds full, 67 percent of all hospital beds full;

Southern Tier: 63 percent of ICU beds full, 55 percent of all hospital beds full.

Statewide, there are 6,928 people hospitalized for COVID-19, including 496 in Western New York, 834 in the Finger Lakes, and 161 in the Southern Tier.

The Finger Lakes continue to have the highest percent of COVID-19 patients out of its population at 0.07 percent.

Of the patients hospitalized across the state for COVID-19, 1,160 are in intensive care units, with 621 people in the ICU needing a ventilator.

There are currently people hospitalized in 56 of New York's 62 counties.

On Wednesday, 226,296 tests were reported to New York State, with 12,568 of them coming back positive.