Erie County's COVID-19 positive rate drops for fourth straight week

County Executive Mark Poloncarz also says hospitalizations have remained stable in the past week to ten days.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County is trending in the right direction-those words Monday from Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz during the county's bi-weekly COVID-19 briefing.

Poloncarz said the data shows the positivity rate in the county, now standing at 5.6%, has decreased for the fourth week in a row and that the number of those hospitalized with the virus remains stable. Additional numbers show a 6% decline in new cases from the week ending December 19 through the week ending December 26.

Unfortunately, the county executive added that once new numbers come out on Tuesday, he expects the number of deaths for December from COVID-19 to surpass the highest number of deaths in any month since the pandemic began last spring.

As of December 26, 471 people in the WNY region were in the hospital being treated for the virus, 390 of those patients are in Erie County hospitals. Sixty-nine are in the ICU and 44 are on an airway assist, 33% are aged 64 and under. The Lancaster zip code 14086 has the highest number of new COVI-19 cases for the week ending December 26.

Poloncarz said he heard that holiday traffic was 'pretty light' and hopes the snow storm over the weekend might prevent a Christmas bump in virus cases and that the county would have a better idea of that in the next five or six days.