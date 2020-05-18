ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — Erie County residents will be able to find out if they've been exposed to the coronavirus through a blood test, beginning Tuesday. Anyone age 11 and older can get tested.

The antibody test allows individuals to find out if they've been exposed to the coronavirus and have had an immune response to it. It does not necessarily mean you are immune to the virus, and unlike a diagnostic nose swab test, cannot tell you if you are currently infected.

The Erie County Department of Health plans to open clinics across the county where tests will be done by appointment only, three days a week from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Appointments will be held in half-hour increments and will involve a blood draw from the arm.

“We have the ability to provide 100,000 antibody tests to our residents, which will start to provide a sense of who has been exposed to COVID-19 in our community,” said Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz. “This is a massive effort coordinated by our health department, many other county departments, and partners in our cities and towns, and our thanks go out to them and to the staff and volunteers who will be managing these sites.”

Amherst, Buffalo, Cheektowaga, Depew, Hamburg, Lackawanna, Orchard Park, Springville and Williamsville are all expected to have clinics.

The good news for parents - your teens are eligible for testing too. Anyone ages 11 and up can be tested by calling the county coronavirus information line. If you'd like a child under age 11 to be tested, you should call your pediatrician.

To get tested, you can make an appointment by calling at (716) 858-2929 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Appointments are scheduled first-come, first-served for the next three scheduled clinic days.

Testing for antibodies should occur three weeks (21 days) after the onset of any COVID-19 symptoms, including cough, shortness of breath, fever, chills, muscle pain, sore throat or new loss of taste or smell.

There is no cost for the test. Only individuals under the age of 18 may bring a parent or guardian with them to the test. Face masks or coverings are required for anyone being tested, and test results will be available seven to 10 days after the test is completed.

“Antibody tests can indicate past exposure to a disease, but a positive test does not necessarily mean you are immune to a future COVID-19 infection," Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein said. “Regardless of your antibody test results, you should continue social distancing, wear a mask when you could be near other people, wash your hands with soap and water often, clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces, and minimize the time you spend in public spaces, especially if you are elderly or have a chronic disease.”

