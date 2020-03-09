Erie County to spend $25 million on child care

Some of they money will go to the providers, while another portion of the fund will expand the child care subsidy to more families.

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — With parents struggling with child care as kids go back to school there's help on the way from Erie County.

Erie County leaders announced Thursday that the county will spend $25 million of the COVID-19 relief funds from the federal government for local child care aid.

