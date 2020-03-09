Erie County to spend $25 million on child care

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — With parents struggling with child care as kids go back to school there's help on the way from Erie County.
Erie County leaders announced Thursday that the county will spend $25 million of the COVID-19 relief funds from the federal government for local child care aid.
Some of they money will go to the providers, while another portion of the fund will expand the child care subsidy to more families.
The rest of the money will go towards creating virtual learning support centers around the county while working with school districts and Erie 1 and Erie 2 BOCES to support students learning at home.