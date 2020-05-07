Erie County to resume learner’s permit testing on Wednesday

Last month, Erie County Clerk Mickey Kearns announced four Erie County Auto Bureau locations were open for appointment-only services.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Auto Bureau will soon resume administering learner’s permit testing for Class D and commercial drivers.

Those services will resume Wednesday at four different locations:

The Southtowns Auto Bureau (located in the Southgate Plaza)

The Northtowns Auto Bureau (located in the Sheridan Plaza)

The Downtown Auto Bureau (located in the Rath Building)

The Cheektowaga Auto Bureau (located in the Urbandale Plaza)

Last month, Erie County Clerk Mickey Kearns announced those four Erie County Auto Bureau locations were open for appointment-only services.

However, appointments were not accepted then for learner's permit testing.