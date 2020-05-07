x
Erie County to resume learner’s permit testing on Wednesday

Last month, Erie County Clerk Mickey Kearns announced four Erie County Auto Bureau locations were open for appointment-only services.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Auto Bureau will soon resume administering learner’s permit testing for Class D and commercial drivers.

Those services will resume Wednesday at four different locations:

  • The Southtowns Auto Bureau (located in the Southgate Plaza)
  • The Northtowns Auto Bureau (located in the Sheridan Plaza) 
  • The Downtown Auto Bureau (located in the Rath Building) 
  • The Cheektowaga Auto Bureau (located in the Urbandale Plaza)

However, appointments were not accepted then for learner's permit testing.

Kearns is expected to reveal more details on Monday.

