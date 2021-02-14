People who had appointments canceled on January 23 will be contacted by the county to schedule first-dose appointments Tuesday and Wednesday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Department of Health announced Sunday evening that it will receive 1,700 doses of COVID vaccine this week from New York State.

Those doses will be used to make up for appointments that were canceled and rescheduled in January, citing a vaccine shortage.

People who had appointments canceled on January 23 will be contacted by the county to schedule first-dose appointments Tuesday and Wednesday.

People who had appointments canceled on January 25, 26, 27, 29 and 30 will be rescheduled, as well, as more doses arrive.

The health department added that it will receive 1,600 doses "as a supplemental allocation for individuals with certain underlying health conditions, or comorbidities." Those doses will distributed to hospitals and health care systems across the county.

A total of 20,586 first doses and 14,935 second doses have been administered through points of distribution by the health department, Erie County reported in a statement Sunday evening.