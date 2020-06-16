Erie County to open four Auto Bureau locations by appointment only

The move is effective immediately, but does not include Learner's and CDL Permit testing

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County Clerk Mickey Kearns announced Tuesday four Erie County Auto Bureau locations are open for appointment-only service effective immediately.

However, appointments will not be accepted for Learner's and CDL Permit testing. Kearns said the NYS Department of Motor Vehicles has not provided information yet on when those tests might be allowed to resume.

The locations reopening are:

The Southtowns Auto Bureau (located in the Southgate Plaza)

The Northtowns Auto Bureau (located in the Sheridan Plaza)

The Downtown Auto Bureau (located in the Rath Building)

The Cheektowaga Auto Bureau (located in the Urbandale Plaza)

“I am very excited to be reopening our facilities,” said Kearns. “We have been receiving hundreds of calls the past several weeks and I understand how important these services are to the public. Now that our region has entered Phase 3, we have the blessing from the State to move forward with certain services.”