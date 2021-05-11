Erie County to offer 'Vax Visits' at your home

A team from the county's health department will come to your home to vaccinate you and anyone living in your household that is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County residents can now get a COVID-19 vaccine without leaving their home.

The county announced Tuesday they will begin "Vax Visits"

“Our Vax Visit program is another way we are shifting our large, centralized vaccine clinic model to a more flexible model that meets people where they are – close to their home, close to their workplace or when they are at events or activities,” explained Commissioner of Health Dr. Gale Burstein. “We have an active calendar planned to reach Erie County residents at places they like to spend time in the warm weather, like Erie County parks and community events. Those events will complement our other popups clinics at senior housing, schools, village and town halls, houses of worship, business and workplace sites.”

A team from the county's health department will come to your home to vaccinate you and anyone living in your household that is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The county was originally doing home visits for those that were homebound, but they have opened it up to all county residents.

“Our department began vaccinating homebound and home-limited residents at home in March 2021 with county staff and partnering with Buffalo Homecare Inc. and the Visiting Nursing Association of Western New York,” said Dr. Burstein. “To date, this program has fully vaccinated more than 1,000 residents at their homes. This has proven to be a slower, but effective, vaccination model, and this expansion emphasizes convenience and access for all county residents. We have always said we would go door-to-door to vaccinate if we have to, and now is the time to start.”

The county will be administering the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, as well as a limited supply of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.