Erie County to offer free COVID-19 antibody tests

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — Erie County Department of Health announced that they will be setting up COVID-19 antibody clinics throughout the county in September.
The antibody tests will be free and only for people ages 11 and older.
Below are the dates and locations for each clinic:
- September 3: Cheektowaga Senior Center, 3349 Broadway
- September 8: Amherst Senior Center, John James Audubon Parkway
- September 11: Lancaster Senior Center, 100 Oxford Place
Register online at http://www.erie.gov/covidtest or call (716) 858-2929. This test requires a blood draw.
Results will be mailed in 7-10 days after taking the test.