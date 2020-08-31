Erie County to offer free COVID-19 antibody tests

The antibody tests will be free and are only for people ages 11 and older.

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — Erie County Department of Health announced that they will be setting up COVID-19 antibody clinics throughout the county in September.

The antibody tests will be free and only for people ages 11 and older.

Below are the dates and locations for each clinic:

September 3: Cheektowaga Senior Center, 3349 Broadway

September 8: Amherst Senior Center, John James Audubon Parkway

September 11: Lancaster Senior Center, 100 Oxford Place

Register online at http://www.erie.gov/covidtest or call (716) 858-2929. This test requires a blood draw.