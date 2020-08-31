x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Buffalo, NY | Local News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WGRZ.com

Coronavirus

Erie County to offer free COVID-19 antibody tests

The antibody tests will be free and are only for people ages 11 and older.

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — Erie County Department of Health announced that they will be setting up COVID-19 antibody clinics throughout the county in September.

The antibody tests will be free and only for people ages 11 and older.

Below are the dates and locations for each clinic:

  • September 3: Cheektowaga Senior Center, 3349 Broadway
  • September 8: Amherst Senior Center, John James Audubon Parkway
  • September 11: Lancaster Senior Center, 100 Oxford Place

Register online at http://www.erie.gov/covidtest or call (716) 858-2929.  This test requires a blood draw.

Results will be mailed in 7-10 days after taking the test.

Related Articles