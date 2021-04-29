Erie County to host 3 prom-themed vaccination clinics on Saturday

Clinics at McKinley High and the ECC North and South campuses will have the Pfizer vaccine for 16 and 17-year-olds and the Moderna vaccine for 18-year-olds.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In an attempt to vaccinate more and more teens, Erie County will host prom-themed COVID-19 vaccination clinics for Saturday.

The county's health department said Thursday that giveaways and graduation party supply coupons will be available at those clinics, which will be held at McKinley High School, as well as the Erie Community College North and South campuses.

Each location will have a certain theme, much like a prom.

"Kids and teenagers have missed out on traditional events like proms and dances this past year," Erie County health commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein said in a statement.

"While our teen COVID-19 vaccine clinics are in no way a replacement for those experiences, our clinic staff are making some extraordinary efforts to design a fun and welcoming atmosphere at these events.”

Appointments for these clinics are encouraged, and can be made through the county's website or by calling (716) 858-2929.

All three locations will have the Pfizer vaccine for 16 and 17-year-olds and the Moderna vaccine for 18-year-olds.

The clinics will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at McKinley High School clinic (1500 Elmwood Avenue), ECC North (6205 Main Street in Williamsville) and ECC South (4041 Southwestern Boulevard in Orchard Park).

"High school students, their parents and family members can feel comfortable coming to our vaccine sites," Dr. Burstein said. "Large-scale COVID-19 vaccination reduces the risk that this disease will spread as high school students have graduations, proms, travel, sports and other activities."

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said Tuesday it was important to get younger people vaccinated.

"There are some schools that are saying if you want to attend our prom you got to be vaccinated so we’re going to work with the schools to vaccinate the 16 and 17-year-olds," he said.