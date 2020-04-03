BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Executive and Erie County Department of Health Commissioner will be holding a press conference to discuss coronavirus (COVID-19) testing and answer questions.

The press conference is scheduled for noon. 2 On Your Side will live stream the press conference on WGRZ.com.

On Tuesday, New York State officials announced two families from Buffalo were being tested following a recent trip to Italy. It's not known yet if the results of those tests will be made public today.

Governor Cuomo is expected to make an announcement at 9:45am, though his office isn't saying yet what it's regarding. 2 On Your Side will live stream his announcement when it begins.

It could be related to a third case of coronavirus confirmed in New York. On Wednesday, Yeshiva University announced one of their students tested positive for COVID-19. The student is reportedly the child of a Westchester man who was confirmed to be the second person with coronavirus in the state.

RELATED: Second coronavirus case confirmed in New York State, two families from Buffalo being tested

RELATED: Vice President Pence says CDC to issue new coronavirus guidance