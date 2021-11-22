Erie County to hold COVID-19 briefing at 2 p.m. Monday

2 On Your Side will stream the briefing online and carry it live on air.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County's COVID-19 briefing scheduled for 2 p.m. Monday will provide an update about county COVID-19 data as well as "announce measures and recommendations to the public to address the recent increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations."

As of Nov. 20 the number of hospitalizations are up 19 to 249 in Erie County. Of that total, 50 are in the ICU, up nine, and 31 are on airway assist, up one. Of those hospitalized 54% are under the age of 64, according to data provided by the state.

The average number of new cases in Erie County per 100,000 was 373.8 as of last Saturday, which puts the county well above the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention benchmark of what is considered High Transmission.

