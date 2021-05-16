Erie County to hold 3 more 'Shot and a Chaser' COVID vaccine clinics in May

Venues on tap for the rest of the month include 12 Gates Brewing Company in Williamsville, SOHO Buffalo, and Big Ditch Brewing Company.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Need a beer to go with your first dose of the Moderna COVID vaccine? There will be three locations offering just that soon.

All three clinics are open to anyone 18 years old or older. At the "Shot and a Chaser" vaccine clinics, anyone 21 years old or older who receives their first dose of the vaccine will get a free beer, while those who are under the legal drinking age will receive a non-alcoholic beverage.

The first chance this week will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday at 12 Gates Brewing Company on Earhart Drive in Williamsville.

The second chance will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at SOHO Buffalo on West Chippewa Street.

Finally, next Tuesday, Big Ditch Brewing Company on East Huron Street will have a clinic from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Appointments are strongly suggested, but walk-ins will be welcome. The Erie County Department of Health notes that anyone planning to attend one of the clinics must bring a photo ID.

To sign up for any other COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Erie County, click here. You can also schedule an appointment through the Erie County COVID-19 Information Line at (716) 858-2929.

“This is a way to reach people when they are out and about,” according to Jeff Ware of Resurgence Brewing Company. “We are encouraging people to come with a friend or family member, go through the ECDOH vaccine station, and stop over at our Chicago Street location to enjoy a drink, on the house.”