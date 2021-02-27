Erie County to allow 10% capacity at non-collegiate, non-pro sports games

Venues can have more than 10 percent capacity, but would have to make sure everyone entering the event has been tested within 72 hours before the event.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County announced on Friday that it will allow fans at some athletic games, following strict guidelines.

Venues must operate at 10 percent capacity for all non-professional, non-collegiate sporting events.

Beyond that capacity, venues would need to see to it that everyone in attendance, from workers, to fans, to athletes, and coaches, be tested for COVID-19 within 72 hours before the event.

Further, if a team has a player or competitor test positive, they won't be able to compete. The county said there would be too many close contacts, not only on the team but with spectators who may attend the event, to allow it.

Additionally, if a fan/spectator tests positive, anyone they live with or travel with would be considered a close contact, and also may not be able to attend the event.