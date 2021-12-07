Erie County: Three days last week see highest COVID case totals ever reported

There were 5,537 new cases reported last week, the highest weekly case total and a 30% increase from the previous week.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — For the week of November 29, Erie County saw three days with the highest number of new cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

There were 5,537 new cases last week; an increase of over 30% from the previous week. Three of those days, November 30, December 1 and December 3 saw the highest daily totals ever: 899, 948 and 981 new cases, respectively. The positivity rate currently stands at 10.8%, the highest weekly positivity rate since May, 2020.

Poloncarz says the 30-39-year old age group represents the group with the highest case total; while the 14-and-under age group had the highest positivity rate at 13.5%.

As of Sunday, Erie County hospitals were at or near capacity for inpatients; 90.60% of total beds were full and nearly 86% of ICU beds were occupied.

Of the 52 most recent COVID deaths in the county, the average age of those who were fully vaccinated was 76, not fully vaccinated, 61. Of the four people under the age of 40 who died, all were unvaccinated.

In response to criticism by some local leaders over the county's Phase 1, ongoing mask mandate, Dr. Thomas Russo, Professor & Chief, Infectious Disease with the Jacobs School of Medicine & Biomedical Sciences. "Let me be clear", said Dr. Russo, "masks work".

Poloncarz said the county will re-evaluate its situation later this week to determine if it will be necessary to move to Phase 2.