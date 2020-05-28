Erie County taking appointments for COVID-19 antibody tests in June

You must call to schedule an appointment.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Department of Health is now taking appointments for antibody test clinic in June.

Appointments will held at five locations in Buffalo, North Buffalo, Orchard Park, Springville and Williamsville that will rotate on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. They will be in half-hour increments from 10am-6pm.

Antiboy tests will be available for Erie County residents ages 11 and older. You must call to schedule an appointment. The number to call is 716-858-2929. The tests are first come first serviced and are free to Erie County residents.

The antibody test should be done at least 21 days after the onset of any COVID-19 symptoms.