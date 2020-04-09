NYSDOH: Erie County surpasses 10,000 COVID-19 cases

The percent of positive tests in the Western New York Region on Thursday, September 3 was 1.6%

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With cases on the rise in the Western New York region, Erie County has hit a new milestone in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recent data released by the New York State Department of Health reveals that Erie County has now surpassed over 10,000 positive cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March.

The percent of positive tests in the Western New York Region on Thursday, September 3 was 1.6%. Out of 5,470 tests taken, 86 were positive.

The seven day rolling average of the percent positive in the region is also 1.6%, which is the highest in the state. Hospitalizations in the region were 33, making Thursday the seventh consecutive day where daily hospitalizations have been above 30.

The data released follows comments from New York Governor Andrew Cuomo when he said Thursday during a conference call that the COVID-19 positive rate in WNY is not good news.

In addition to Gov. Cuomo's comments, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz also addressed the increase in positive COVID-19 cases in the county.