Erie County holds 'Shot and a Chaser' pop-up vaccine clinics in Buffalo, Springville

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — The Erie County Department of Health is hosting two more "Shot and a Chaser" COVID-19 vaccine clinics this weekend at two local breweries.

Both first-dose clinics are open to anyone 18 years old or older. At the "Shot and a Chaser" vaccine clinics, anyone 21 years old or older who receives their first dose of the vaccine will get a free beer, while those who are under the legal drinking age will receive a non-alcoholic beverage.

The pop-up vaccination clinics are both happening on Saturday.

The first clinic will take place at Thin Man/Tappo located at 166 Chandler Street in Buffalo. The vaccination clinic goes from noon to 5 p.m.

The second pop-up vaccination clinic is happening at Steelbound Springville, located at 243 W. Main Street in Springville. The vaccination clinic goes from noon to 8 p.m.

Appointments are strongly suggested, but walk-ins will be welcome. The Erie County Department of Health notes that anyone planning to attend one of the clinics must bring a photo ID.

To sign up for any other COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Erie County, click here. You can also schedule an appointment through the Erie County COVID-19 Information Line at (716) 858-2929.

