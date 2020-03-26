BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff's Office is reminding folks using county parks to be safe and use common sense.

The parks are currently open, but playground equipment is closed off while residents continue to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. County officials want residents to utilize the park to get fresh air and exercise, but remind them to be careful.

“Although people are encouraged to enjoy the wonders of Western New York, they should use common sense, be prepared, and be cautious,” said Sheriff Timothy Howard. “Many individuals are visiting these areas to exercise, breathe fresh air, and momentarily forget about the current pandemic. But with the arrival of spring, warmer temperatures and rain, trails can become slippery and unstable; soft ground can collapse and create slides.”

Tips from the Sheriff's Office include

Stay on designated paths.

Wear proper footwear and clothing.

Stay a minimum of 6-feet away from cliffs and ravine edges.

Tell someone about your plans, and when you will be home.

Go with a partner.

Have a fully charged mobile phone and an external battery pack.

Carry extra gear such as a flashlight, batteries, clothing and food in the event you become lost.

Maintain social distancing and don’t gather in large groups.

