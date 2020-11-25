Erie County sets new record for COVID-19 hospitalizations

The Erie County Department of Health reports 264 people were hospitalized Monday. The previous high was 258 patients on April 28.

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced on Twitter Tuesday night that the county reached a new high for COVID-19 hospitalizations on Monday.

Poloncarz said in a tweet, "We expect this number to continue to increase based on the rapid growth of new cases in WNY."

Meanwhile, the number of patients who were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the Western New York region on Monday was 316. That’s up 16 people from Sunday. The number of people in the ICU; however, was down one person to 61.

Poloncarz said in a press conference on Monday that while hospitalizations are hitting new record highs in the county and region, the length of stay in the hospitals are shorter than what they were back in the spring.

According to Poloncarz, who spoke with hospital CEOs last week, the average stay in a hospital for a patient battling COVID-19 in the spring of 2020 was eight to 10 days, now it's five to seven days.