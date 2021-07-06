Erie County plans 10 single-dose 'Shot and a Chaser' COVID vaccine clinics in June

The first of those Johnson & Johnson single-dose clinics was held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Resurgence Brewery on Chicago Street.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Ten "Shot and a Chaser" vaccine clinics with the Johnson & Johnson single-dose shot will be held this month in Erie County.

The first of those was held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Resurgence Brewery on Chicago Street. People are strongly encouraged to register for these events but walk-ins are welcome.

At these clinics, anyone 21 years old or older who receives the shot will get a free beer, while those who are under the legal drinking age will receive a non-alcoholic beverage.

Other shot-and-chaser clinics for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this month include:

Wednesday, June 9, Flying Bison Brewing Company, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., 840 Seneca Street, Buffalo;

Saturday, June 12, Steelbound Brewery, noon to 8 p.m., 243 West Main Street, Springville;

Saturday, June 12, Thin Man Brewery/Tappo, noon to 5 p.m., 166 Chandler Street, Buffalo;

Sunday, June 13, Forty Thieves, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 727 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo;

Sunday, June 13, Mr. Goodbar, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 1110 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo;

Sunday, June 13, Savoy, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 149 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo;

Thursday, June 17, 12 Gates Brewery, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., 80 Earhart Drive, Williamsville;

Friday, June 18, SOHO, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., 64 West Chippewa Street, Buffalo; and

Tuesday, June 22, Big Ditch Brewing, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., 55 East Huron Street, Buffalo.

There are other "Shot and a Chaser" vaccine clinics for people getting their second Moderna dose.

A complete schedule of vaccine dates, times, and locations can be found on the Erie County Department of Health website.

“This is a way to reach people when they are out and about,” Jeff Ware of Resurgence Brewing Company told 2 On Your Side in May.

“We are encouraging people to come with a friend or family member, go through the ECDOH vaccine station, and stop over at our Chicago Street location to enjoy a drink, on the house.”