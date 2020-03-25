ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — Erie County has more than 100 confirmed cases of COVID-19. 2 On Your Side learned Tuesday evening that drive-up testing clinics will begin this week.

During a Facebook live broadcast, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said the county has been supplied with more test kits.

A spokesperson for the Erie County Department of Health said this week drive-up clinics will be available on a limited basis for people scheduled through the epidemiology office. However, physician authorization is required.

Details about the locations of the clinics were not disclosed.

Each person would get an appointment time to drive to the location. A public health nurse in personal protective gear will take a nasal swab for testing.

The county had one drive-up test clinic at Twin District Fire Company in Lancaster last week. It was closed after testing materials were no longer available.

Poloncarz said high priority testing will go to healthcare workers, first responders and critically ill patients.

