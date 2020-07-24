x
Erie County sees slight percent-positive rate decrease on Thursday

On Thursday, the percent positive rate was 1.4 percent, down from Wednesday's percent positive rate of 1.7 percent.

Erie County's COVID-19 percent positive rate decreased by 0.3 percent on Thursday after seeing a 0.7 percent spike from Tuesday to Wednesday. 

On Thursday, 3,363 people were tested, and 47 of those tests came back positive, for a percent positive rate of 1.4 percent. 

Previously, on Wednesday, the percent positive rate was 1.7 percent, which was a spike of 0.7 from Tuesday. 

On Thursday, 35 people were hospitalized in Erie County with COVID-19, and of those patients, nine were in the intensive care unit. Four people required an airway assist.

According to the office of Governor Andrew Cuomo, one person died in Erie County on Thursday from the virus.

