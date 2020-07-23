Erie County sees positive COVID-19 tests increase by 0.7% over 1 day

The county's percent positive rate increased from 1.0 percent Tuesday to 1.7 percent Wednesday. The county has now had more than 8,000 cases of COVID-19.

Erie County saw a 0.7 percent spike in the percent positive rate for COVID-19 testing from Tuesday, July 21 to Wednesday July 22.

While more tests were done on Wednesday than Tuesday, the percent of those tests coming back positive was still higher than the percent of tests coming back positive on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, 2,667 COVID-19 diagnostic tests were reported to the Erie County Department of Health, with 27 of those tests coming back positive. This means there was a percent-positive rate of 1 percent for Tuesday.

On Wednesday, 3,078 diagnostic tests were completed and reported to Erie County. This is 411 more tests done than the day before. A total of 52 cases were confirmed on Wednesday, leaving a percent positive rate of 1.7 percent.

For all of Western New York, the percent positive rate was 1.5 percent for Wednesday July 22. There were 65 positive test results out of 4,314 tests in the region that day.

Additionally, daily hospitalizations throughout the entire Western New York Region rose to 37 on Wednesday after dropping to 32 on Tuesday.

No Erie County residents died from COVID-19 on either day, according to Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz. According to the Erie County, so far, 663 people have died there from COVID-19 during the pandemic.