Erie County schools see drop in new COVID-19 cases

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The number of those with COVID-19 in Erie County schools is dropping, one week after seeing the highest number of cases in schools since the pandemic began.

For the week ending April 17, there were 642 cases of the virus, now that number is down to 413 for the week ending April 24. During Erie County's weekly COVID-19 briefing, County Executive Mark Poloncarz said over 90% of those who got sick were students.

Countywide, when April is over, it will end up being a deadlier month than March for COVID-19. Poloncarz said of the 60 people who died, one person was fully vaccinated, but had significant underlying conditions and 59 were not yet fully vaccinated.

Both Poloncarz and Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein continue to urge anyone and everyone who is eligible to get a vaccine. Of the county's three first dose clinics held Monday, each saw less than 100 people show up and one of those had less than 30 attend. If you are looking for more information or to schedule an appointment to get a shot, click here or call (716) 858-2929.

The county has scheduled the following pop-up clinics:

Calvary Baptist Church in Buffalo - April 30

Second Baptist Church in Lackawanna - May 3

Pilgrim Baptist Church in Buffalo - May 4

A vaccine clinic for restaurant workers and their families will take place this Saturday, May 1 at Rich Products.