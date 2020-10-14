Erie County reveals factors driving rise in new COVID-19 cases here

Data uncovered by county epidemiologists reveals transmission sources based on patterns and contact tracing.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Over the past weeks, Erie County has seen a slow rise in the number of positive new cases of the COVID-19 virus.

Now the county's health department is addressing what its data shows is behind the increase.

Epidemiologists look at test results and contact tracing reports daily. Contact tracing allows them to identify potential clusters within businesses, schools, events or other activities .“A small number of cases can turn into a significant concern quickly,” explained Commissioner of Health Dr. Gale Burstein. “That’s why the measures we are taking to reduce opportunities for COVID transmission are so crucial, and they have to continue.”

As more new cases arise, the likelihood increases that some of those infected will need to be hospitalized at some point. The county says it's not just the elderly who are being hospitalized. As of October 12, the date of the most recent data available, 18 of 45 people (40%) hospitalized with COVID-19 in Erie County were under the age of 65.

These are the factors the Erie County Department of Health (ECDOH) says is behind the recent spike in positive test reports:

- Asymptomatic cases who transmit the disease without knowing they are infectious. A recent review by ECDOH of several weeks’ worth of cases showed that more than one-third of cases did not report having COVID symptoms.

- Travel outside the area. This includes individuals who return to Erie County from states that are on the NYS Travel Advisory list as those that are experiencing sustained community transmission of COVID-19. It also includes individuals who travel to regional or national events, as those individuals may come in contact with participants from high-risk states.

- Congregate living settings and households with large families or college-age groups, and an unwillingness or inability to isolate or quarantine to prevent transmission within that household.

- Group activities, social gatherings and organized sports where participants are not wearing masks or distancing appropriately.

- Access to testing: ECDOH is working to expand capacity to provide diagnostic COVID tests, and these tests are offered at no cost. With support from NYSDOH, point-of-care testing is available for symptomatic p-12 students and symptomatic school staff in order to get them back to school and work if they have been excluded because of COVID-like symptoms. But most diagnostic tests do not give immediate results, and health insurance companies’ reluctance to cover diagnostic testing for asymptomatic people can be a barrier for testing.

- Prevention fatigue: Recommended non-pharmaceutical interventions (wearing face masks, frequent handwashing, cleaning high-tough surfaces, physical distancing) have become part of many people’s everyday routines. Those behaviors have to continue. People who disregard those recommendations, intentionally or unintentionally, are taking risks with their health and the health of those around them.