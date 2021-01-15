Restaurant owners get back to business after indoor dining restrictions rolled back

After the decision, it was all hands on deck with staffing callbacks, food deliveries and other preps to get back into business for dining in again.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's been a wild but more profitable turn of events for restaurant owners over the past couple of days.

That includes a court decision that struck down state restrictions on indoor dining and an overall shift back to the less restrictive Yellow Zone for the rest of the state. Some are also looking ahead to future prospects.

For restaurant owners, some of who have really struggled, this had to be their day of salvation. As Neat restaurant owner KC Mullett puts it, "It was great to hear. We were on pins and needles."

And so at his Neat establishment in Amherst and other eateries, they are savoring the court ruling and its Albany impact which cleared the way for a return to 50 percent indoor dining under that Yellow zone.

The governor's legal counsel stating there would be "uniformity and fairness" to do so even as they reviewed and disagreed with the judge's decision from the Erie County restaurant's lawsuit.

Another restaurant owner, Jay Manno, says, "Frankie Primo's has been open for take out and patio dining and thankfully the people of Buffalo and our ridiculously loyal customer base have been eating on the patio. So now we'll just, hopefully they won't give up eating on the patio and we pick up that extra 50 percent inside as well."

Some extra business is sorely needed for a lot of restaurants as they struggled to stay afloat. Mullett says Neat actually shut down for a while.

"We were holding on," he said. "It was to the point where we were just taking it day by day, and doing everything that we could to survive, and get to a point where we would hopefully open back up again. And that's the biggest thing. It definitely was a setback, but we'll get through it."

So Thursday, it was all hands on deck with staffing callbacks, food deliveries and other preps to get back into business for dining in. Mullett explains: "Between last night and tonight we must have called 60 people back to work."

Despite the COVID pandemic and all the restrictions that came with it, Mullett decided to make a major investment here in downtown Buffalo or as he likes to put it, he's "moving forward."

Mullett is bringing the Vice Bar and Restaurant to life at 500 Pearl Street. That's complete with its well "neat" decor ranging from cool murals to Buffalo-style architecture wall paper to even an indoor bocce court

They had started planning before the pandemic struck but kept going. Mullet notes "We were supposed to be open about three months ago - so we were setback and we were shutdown during the construction phase. But the biggest thing is we got to keep moving forward.".

But his plans also reflect the COVID situation as he points out, "The booths we actually extended a foot and half higher just to give more privacy so every both is kind of secluded. So when we do get open it is a little bit more safe. Because that is more on our mind now than ever.