Erie County reports highest daily total of COVID-19 cases since pandemic began

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz and Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein provided an update into the county's COVID-19 status on Friday, December 4.

County Executive Poloncarz started the briefing by stating that Erie County saw the highest daily COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began in March.

Poloncarz said that for December 2, the county saw 771 new COVID-19 cases.

He also added there are 446 COVID-19 patients in hospitals in Western New York and 379 of those patients are in Erie County

Poloncarz said those are the highest totals in the county and region, to date.

869 have died from COVID-19 through November 29 in Erie County.

