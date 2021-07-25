Erie County reports 64 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday

Western New York region's seven-day average for positive COVID-19 tests was 2.10% on Saturday. It was 1.99% on Friday and 1.84% on Thursday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County reported 64 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office.

That number of new cases trailed only New York City (1,070), plus Nassau (220), Suffolk (159), and Westchester (74) counties. Monroe County had 60 new cases.

The state's seven-day average percentage of positive test results for the period ending Sunday is 1.76 percent. The previous two days, it was 1.66 percent on and 1.58 percent, respectively.

The Western New York region's seven-day average for positive COVID-19 tests was 2.10 percent on Saturday. That number is up from 1.99 percent on Friday and 1.84 percent on Thursday.

In the Finger Lakes region -- which includes Orleans, Genesee, and Wyoming counties -- the seven-day average on Saturday was 1.78 percent. That is also up from 1.47 percent on Friday and 1.36 percent on Thursday.

"COVID-19 continues to spread in New York State and new variants are cause for concern, so it's absolutely vital that every New Yorker who hasn't gotten vaccinated yet does so immediately," Cuomo said in a statement.

"The vaccine is available for free at a wide range of sites across the state, and you can get it today without an appointment. Getting vaccinated keeps your family, friends, and community safe, so get your shot today."

On Sunday, the Erie County Department of Health held a pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic in the City of Buffalo.

According to Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, the health department's COVID-19 mobile vaccine team was at Canalside from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Pfizer vaccine was administered to anyone 12 years old or older.