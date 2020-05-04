BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County reported four more deaths and more than 100 new confirmed cases of coronavirus on Saturday night.

The new numbers, posted on its COVID-19 map, show 26 coronavirus deaths, 945 confirmed cases, and 161 people who have recovered.

There are now 400 cases of coronavirus in the City of Buffalo.

The number of cases in Erie County communities include:

400 cases in Buffalo

137 in Amherst/Williamsville

64 in Cheektowaga/Sloan

60 in Hamburg/Blasdell

50 in Tonawanda/Kenmore

40 in Orchard Park/Village

36 in West Seneca

28 in Lancaster/Village

23 in Clarence

18 in Aurora/East Aurora

14 in Grand Island

14 in Elma

13 in Alden/Village

8 in Lackawanna

6 in Evans/Angola

4 in North Collins/Village

4 in City of Tonawanda

2 in Newstead/Akron

2 in Wales

2 in Concord/Springville

2 in Boston

2 in Holland

1 in Brant/Farnham

1 in Colden

1 in Eden

Earlier on Saturday, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz took to Twitter to tell people that one particular rumor is false.

Poloncarz said Friday afternoon that he had spoken to the governor's staff, as well as the top three hospital systems in Western New York.

According to Poloncarz, nearly every available ventilator in area hospitals are currently in use and therefore do not believe any ventilators will be taken from Western New York patients to head downstate.

"Our ventilators are not going anywhere. It's as simple as that," the county executive said.

RELATED: Setting the record straight, Poloncarz, Kaleida Health say ventilators are not leaving WNY

RELATED: Catholic Health: patients, residents test positive for coronavirus at Orchard Park facility

RELATED: How to make, wear a face mask to help slow spread of coronavirus