Erie County reports 4 more COVID-19 deaths, bringing total to 591

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said four more COVID-19 deaths were reported on Friday, bringing the county's total to 591.

Overall, there have been 6,620 cases in Erie County, with 39 new cases being reported on Friday.

As for testing, 89,981 people have been tested for coronavirus, with 7.3 percent of those testing positive. Another 57,050 people have been tested for antibodies, with 7 percent of those results coming back positive.

The news came on a day when three Western New York counties began Phase 3 of New York State's reopening: Genesee, Orleans and Wyoming counties are included in the Finger Lakes region.