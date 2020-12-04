ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — Four more people died and another 66 coronavirus cases were confirmed on Sunday by Erie County officials.

There are currently 1,624 positive cases in Erie County, of which 1,084 are active. So far, 479 have recovered and 61 people have died from the virus.

Confirmed Cases by Municipality:

606 cases in Buffalo

193 in Amherst/Williamsville

175 in Cheektowaga/Sloan

113 in Tonawanda/Kenmore

92 in Hamburg/Blasdell

69 in West Seneca

69 in Lancaster/Village

65 in Orchard Park/Village

42 in Clarence

31 in Grand Island

30 in Aurora/East Aurora

29 in Alden/Village

22 in Elma

19 in Lackawanna

14 in City of Tonawanda

13 in Evans/Angola

9 in Concord/Springville

6 in North Collins/Village

5 in Boston

4 in Eden

3 in Colden

3 in Holland

3 in Collins/Gowanda

3 in Newstead/Akron/Tonawanda Territory

2 in Wales

2 in Marilla

2 in Brant/Farnham/Cattaraugus Territory

0 in Sardinia

