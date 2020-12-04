ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — Four more people died and another 66 coronavirus cases were confirmed on Sunday by Erie County officials.
There are currently 1,624 positive cases in Erie County, of which 1,084 are active. So far, 479 have recovered and 61 people have died from the virus.
Confirmed Cases by Municipality:
- 606 cases in Buffalo
- 193 in Amherst/Williamsville
- 175 in Cheektowaga/Sloan
- 113 in Tonawanda/Kenmore
- 92 in Hamburg/Blasdell
- 69 in West Seneca
- 69 in Lancaster/Village
- 65 in Orchard Park/Village
- 42 in Clarence
- 31 in Grand Island
- 30 in Aurora/East Aurora
- 29 in Alden/Village
- 22 in Elma
- 19 in Lackawanna
- 14 in City of Tonawanda
- 13 in Evans/Angola
- 9 in Concord/Springville
- 6 in North Collins/Village
- 5 in Boston
- 4 in Eden
- 3 in Colden
- 3 in Holland
- 3 in Collins/Gowanda
- 3 in Newstead/Akron/Tonawanda Territory
- 2 in Wales
- 2 in Marilla
- 2 in Brant/Farnham/Cattaraugus Territory
- 0 in Sardinia
